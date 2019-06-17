Sensex plummets 491 pts on Indo-US trade war fears

Extending losses for the fourth straight session, the tanked over 491 points and the NSE Nifty dived over 151 points on Monday after investors feared India's retaliatory tariffs on US goods could open new trade war front.

Besides, fresh geopolitical tensions in the and concerns over the advancement of monsoon also unnerved market participants.

Sectorally, BSE was the worst hit, losing over 3 per cent, while fell over 2 per cent.

On the Sensex, emerged as the biggest loser with over 5 per cent fall. Other major laggards were Vedanta, Tata Motors, Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel, Reliance, ONGC, Sun Pharma, Maruti and L&T, falling as much as 3.33 per cent.

Bucking the weak market trend, Yes Bank, and rose.

The BSE gauge settled 491.28 points, or 1.25 per cent, lower at 38,960.79. The index hit an intra-day low of 38,911.49 and a high of 39,540.42.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty cracked 151.15 points, or 1.28 per cent, to close at 11,672.15. During the day, the index touched a low of 11,657.75 and a high of 11,844.05.

has effected a hike in customs duties on as many as 28 US products, including almond, pulses and walnut, in response to higher tariffs imposed by on Indian products like and aluminium.

"Indian markets continued to slide today as a delayed monsoon was a cause of worry for investors... Further adding to worries are concerns around an escalation of the trade war, and impacts for India, as well as US data that showed that the economy may not need a rate cut imminently," Sunil Sharma, Chief Investment Officer, Sanctum Wealth Management, said.

Analysts expect the market to be guided by factors like geopolitical developments, US- trade negotiations and Fed interest rate decision amid lack of major domestic triggers.

Elsewhere in Asia, while stocks ended in the red, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong and closed higher.

Exchanges in were also trading in the green in early deals.

On the currency front, the Indian rupee depreciated 6 paise to 69.87 against the intra-day.

Global oil benchmark, Brent crude futures fell 0.46 per cent lower at USD 61.76 per barrel.

