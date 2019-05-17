Cant forgive Pragya for Godse deshbhakt remark, says Modi

Friday said he will never forgive BJP candidate Pragya Singh Thakur for insulting by calling his assassin a true patriot.

Modi told a TV channel during his last rally here ahead of the last phase of voting in the Lok Sabha polls, Modi also said her comments were detrimental to society.

"The remarks made about Gandhiji or are very bad and very wrong for society," he said. "She has sought an apology but I would never be able to forgive her fully," he added.

Earlier Friday, said remarks on Mahatma Gandhis assassin by three BJP leaders Thakur, and Nalin Kumar Kateel were not in line with the partys ideology.

Shah had said the partys disciplinary committee has sought an explanation from them in 10 days.

During a roadshow in Madhya Pradeshs Agar town, Thakur had said, Nathuram Godseji deshbhakt the, hai, aur rahenge unko aatankwadi kahne wale log swayam ki gireban me jhaank kar dekhe chunav mein aise logon ko jawab de diya jayega ( was a patriot, is a patriot, and will remain a patriot those who call him a terrorist should look within they will get a reply in this election).

She was responding to a comment made by actor-turned- Kamal Haasan, who said Godse was the first Hindu extremist" in independent

The Malegaon blast accused later apologised for her statement.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)