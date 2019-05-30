Shah all set to become minister in Modi govt, Guj BJP chief congratulates him

is all set to join the cabinet, according to a congratulatory message by Thursday on his inclusion.

Vaghani's tweet ended speculation over Shah joining the government. Modi and his new team of ministers will be sworn in at 7 p.m.

"Had a courtesy meeting with our mentor and gave my best wishes to him on his inclusion as a strong member of the of ministers," he tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)