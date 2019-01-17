Shah doing well, will be discharged in a day or two: BJP

Shah, who was admitted to Wednesday for swine flu treatment, is doing well and will be discharged in a day or two, the party said Thursday.

" of BJP, Shah ji, is doing well. He will be discharged in a day or two. Thanks everyone for your good wishes!" the party's and member said.

Shah had informed people about his illness Wednesday in a tweet. He was diagnosed with swine flu.

A team of doctors are monitoring his condition under the supervision of Randeep Guleria, the hospital had said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)