Smriti Irani thanks voters for Amethi win

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Smriti Irani, who toppled Congress President Rahul Gandhi from his pocket borough of Amethi, thanked the voters on Friday for trusting her.
"With a new morning for Amethi, there is a new resolution. Thank you Amethi. Lotus bloomed as you showed trust. I am thankful to Amethi," she said in a tweet.
Irani defeated Gandhi with margin of 55,120 in the bitterly contested high profile seat, which has fetched nation's attention.
The Union Minister cultivated a strong voter base in the constituency with her numerous visits and using central development schemes in past five yeas, after she lost to the Congress President in 2014.
--IANS
spk/
