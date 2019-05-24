Smriti Irani thanks voters for Amethi win

Smriti Irani, who toppled from his pocket borough of Amethi, thanked the voters on Friday for trusting her.

"With a new morning for Amethi, there is a new resolution. Thank you Lotus bloomed as you showed trust. I am thankful to Amethi," she said in a tweet.

defeated Gandhi with margin of 55,120 in the bitterly contested high profile seat, which has fetched nation's attention.

The cultivated a strong voter base in the constituency with her numerous visits and using central development schemes in past five yeas, after she lost to the in 2014.

