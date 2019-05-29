Fraud probe targets top Porsche bosses: report

Three top executives at subsidiary including chief are under investigation over alleged excessive payments to a former works council leader, according to a Wednesday media report.

Prosecutors had said Tuesday they were probing five senior managers at the German sports over "unjustified" and "disproportionately large" payments to the worker representative,

Citing from Tuesday's raids at and other offices and private homes, site Spiegel Online reported Porsche's director Lutz Meschke, human resources boss and Blume were all in investigators' sights.

The outsised salary, bonuses and in-kind compensation to the former works council leader could have represented "fraud against Porsche" by the people behind them, prosecutors said.

and the people involved declined to comment, citing the ongoing investigation, Spiegel reported.

Porsche confirmed Tuesday to AFP that the searches had taken place, adding that the carmaker "is cooperating fully with the authorities."



The raids were not related to Porsche's role in "dieselgate", the emissions cheating scandal over which it agreed to pay a fine of 535 million euros (USD 669 million) earlier this month.

Parent company admitted in 2015 to manipulating 11 million vehicles worldwide to appear less polluting in the lab than on the road.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)