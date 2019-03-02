John Higgins enters semis in Indian Open snooker

Defending champion John Higgins of Scotland defeated Li Hang 4-3 to enter the semifinals of the 5th Indian snooker championship here saturday.
Earlier he made it to the last eight, cruising past England's James Cahill 4-1 Saturday to reach the quarterfinals.
Former World Champion Stuart Bingham of England went down by three frames to four to Lu Ning.
Ning will take on Higgins in the last eight.
Lyu Haotian (China) defeated Andy Hicks (England) by 4-1 and Li Hang (China) beat Englishman Sam Craige 4-2.
In a hard fought match, Mark Davis (England) prevailed over Scotland's Graeme Dott 4-3 and Mathew Selt of England outlasted compatriot Oliver Lines 4-3.
English cueist Anthony Hamilton continued his good form and won 4-2 against countryman Chris Wakelin.
Belgian Luca Brecel, one of the pre-tournament favourites, bowed out, losing to 3-4 to Scottish player Scott Donaldson.
In matches played on Friday, Luca Brecel made a break on 101 on the way to a 4-1 defeat of Andrew Higginson (England), while Stuart Bingham beat John Astley 4-2 in a battle of Englishmen.
Mark Davis of England) ended the run of China's Yuan Sijun 4-2 to move up along with Chris Wakelin (England), a 4-2 winner over former World Champion Shaun Murphy.
