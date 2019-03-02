John Higgins enters semis in Indian Open snooker

Defending champion of defeated Li Hang 4-3 to enter the semifinals of the 5th Indian snooker championship here saturday.

Earlier he made it to the last eight, cruising past England's 4-1 Saturday to reach the quarterfinals.

Former World Champion of England went down by three frames to four to Lu Ning.

Ning will take on Higgins in the last eight.

Lyu Haotian (China) defeated (England) by 4-1 and Li Hang (China) beat Englishman 4-2.

In a hard fought match, (England) prevailed over Scotland's Graeme Dott 4-3 and of England outlasted compatriot 4-3.

English cueist continued his good form and won 4-2 against countryman

Belgian Luca Brecel, one of the pre-tournament favourites, bowed out, losing to 3-4 to Scottish Scott Donaldson.

In matches played on Friday, made a break on 101 on the way to a 4-1 defeat of (England), while beat 4-2 in a battle of Englishmen.

of England) ended the run of China's Yuan Sijun 4-2 to move up along with (England), a 4-2 winner over former World Champion Shaun Murphy.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)