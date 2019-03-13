Sikh Americans urge India not to let tension with Pakistan to impact Kartarpur Corridor work

Sikh-Americans have urged the to ensure that the work on the landmark Corridor is not impacted by the tension between and in the aftermath of the terrorist attack.

Tensions between and flared up after a suicide bomber of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed killed 40 CRPF personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's district on February 14.

launched a counter-terror operation in Balakot on February 26. The next day, Air Force retaliated and downed a in an aerial combat and captured its pilot, who was handed over to India on March 1.

A delegation of eminent Sikh-Americans from various parts of the US, gathered in on Tuesday to present a memorandum to the here.

The delegation, under the banner of California-based United Sikh Mission, also met nearly half a dozen lawmakers, including two Senators and Congressman Greg Pence, elder brother of the US Vice President, Mike Pence, urging them that the US play a role a role in ensuring peace in the region.

Leaders of various Sikh organisations including SikhsPAC from Indiana, from Oregon, Sikh SEVA from Virginia, from Illinois, Let's Share a Meal from and those from various gurdwaras formed part of the delegation.

The ongoing tension between India and Pakistan "should not slow the progress" that has been made on the implementation of the Corridor, said Rashpal Singh Dhindsa, of United Sikh Mission in a memorandum submitted to Indian to the US Harsh Vardhan Shringla.

"The approval of the peace corridor is a great step in the right direction for all parties affected by this conflict. Now is the time to continue our efforts to create a peaceful resolve to this situation," the memorandum said.

India and Pakistan agreed to open up a special border crossing linking Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan's - the final resting place of Sikh faith's - to in India's district.

The corridor will facilitate the of Indian Sikh pilgrims to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur.

"There is no time for us to slow down or stop completely. Now is the time for action. And we should not let anything get in the way of our great progress," said the memorandum submitted by the Sikh delegation to the Indian

