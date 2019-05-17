Sikh man gives discounts to Muslims to promote peace in Pak

A Sikh in a tribal district of northwest is giving discounts to Muslim worshippers in the holy month of Ramzan as a special gesture to promote peace and brotherhood in the restive region.

Naranj Singh opened a shop in tehsil Jamrud of where essential items are sold at prices less than the rates fixed by the government's

The edible items are sold at prices less than Rs 10 to Rs 30 as that of the original rates.

Singh said he considered it "an act of charity" and is performing the special gesture to promote peace and amity among Muslims and the minority Sikh community.

Most of the Sikhs residing in are those whose families previously resided in different parts of Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) but shifted to and started a business.

Renowned Sikh religious leader and rights activist was gunned down in Scheme Chowk area in the outskirts of the city in province in May last year.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)