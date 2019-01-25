Silver futures up 0.31% on positive global leads

Silver futures traded 0.31 per cent higher at Rs 39,003 per kg Friday as speculators created fresh positions, tracking a firm trend overseas.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver for delivery in March traded higher by Rs 120, or 0.31 per cent, at Rs 39,003 per kg in business turnover of 438 lots.

The February contract of silver too gained Rs 115, or 0.30 per cent, to Rs 39,028 per kg in 847 lots.

Traders said building up of fresh positions by participants, triggered by a firming trend in global market, influenced silver prices at futures trade here.

Globally, silver rose 0.20 per cent to USD 15.43 an ounce in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)