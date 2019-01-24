Sindhu, Saina & Srikanth enter quarters at Indonesia Masters

Indian trio of P V Sindhu, Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth eased into Masters' quarterfinal with straight-game victories over their respective opponents, here Thursday.

Second seed defeated local favourite 23-21 21-7 in 37 minutes to make the last-eight stage of her season-opener.

The 23-year-old from Hyderabad, who had won silver medals at the Commonwealth Games, and before clinching the World Tour Final title last year, is expected to take on Spain's next.

bronze medallist too stormed into the last eight with a 21-17 21-15 win over Indonesia's Fitriani Fitriani, her fifth overall.

Eighth seed Srikanth recorded a clinical 21-14 21-9 win over Japan's bronze medallist

Srikanth, who had reached the quarterfinals at Masters last week, will face either Indonesia's champion Jonatan Christie or China's reigning All England champion

However, men's doubles pair of Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy went down fighting 14-21 21-17 10-21 to fifth seeded and of

Sindhu, who had to pull out all stops against former Olympic champion Li Xuerui in the opening match, faced stiff competition in the extended opening game against Tunjung.

However, she completely dominated the second to wrap up the match in 37 minutes and extend her unbeaten record against Tunjung to 5-0.

Srikanth, who had lost to the Japanese in their last meeting but held a 3-1 overall edge, quickly erased a 2-5 deficit early on and never looked back after grabbing a 11-8 lead at the break in the opening game.

The Indian dominated the second game with an initial 6-0 lead which he swelled to 18-8 after the break to eventually wrap up lop-sided contest in half an hour.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)