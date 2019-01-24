Facebook, Google, Twitter directed by HC to remove links to video disparaging Baba Ramdev

The on Thursday issued an interim order directing Facebook, Google, its subsidiary and to forthwith remove, block or disable links to a video containing allegations against guru

It also asked the platforms to give in a sealed cover the subscriber information regarding the individual who uploaded the video.

After perusing the video, Justice noted that it contained excerpts of a book on that were ordered to be deleted by the high court in September last year.

The high court had on September 29, 2018 restrained the publisher and of the book -- Godman from Tycoon -- from publishing it till the offending portions were deleted, the noted.

The court said that the un-deleted portions of the book were being communicated to the public through the video which was uploaded on Facebook, Google, and

The court said that in view of the facts before it, Ramdev, represented by Rajiv Nayar, has made out a prima facie case for injunction.

"Considering that allegations made in the video are same as the allegations in the book that the high court had ordered to be deleted/banned, the plaintiff has made out a prime facie case for grant of injunction.

"Till the next date of hearing, Facebook, Google, and are directed to remove/block/disable the uniform resource locators (urls) or links connecting to the offending video. The urls would be removed for domain forthwith and not later than in 72 hours," the court said in its interim order.

On whether the links can be removed globally, the court said it will hear arguments on the next date, April 5, after lawyers for the platforms argued that the order of a court here cannot be enforced in foreign jurisdictions.

However, Justice Singh observed that orders of a to remove such links would have been implemented by globally and not just in the US.

The court said it will hear arguments on the issue on the next date and asked all parties to file their replies on this question of law.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)