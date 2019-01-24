3 college teachers killed in car-tanker collision

Three teachers of Chandra Kamal Bezbaruah College of district were killed and another suffered serious injuries when their car collided with an in neighbouring district, police said Thursday.

The four lecturers were returning towards from Dibrugarh University Youth Festival at Sarupathar in district.

The vehicle rammed into a parked tanker on NH-37 at Balijan under station area around 11.20 pm, of Police Imdad Ali said.

The three were identified as Dr Ranjit Ranjan Saikia, and

Their colleague Naren Saikia, who suffered serious injuries in the accident, is now hospitalised.

has condoled the death of the three lecturers killed in the road accident.

In a statement Sonowal said, "I am deeply saddened by the tragic death of three lecturers of in a road accident. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members and pray for eternal peace of the departed souls".

The also prayed for early recovery of Saikia.

Thousands of students of the college bid farewell to their beloved teachers whose last rites were performed today.

