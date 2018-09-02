Siraj grabs eight to dismiss Australia A for 243

produced career-best figures of 8 for 59 as India A dismissed A for 243 despite a fine hundred from

The pacer triggered a dramatic collapse with four wickets in a spell, after A lost their first wicket on 78.

Among his prize wickets were Test players like (0) and even as four A batsmen could were out in singhle digits.

Apart from Marsh, and went back to the pavilion without scoring while and made golden ducks.

The other wicket-taker for India A was Kuldeep Yadav, who picked up two wickets for 63 runs.

Opening the batting, scored 127 runs off 228 balls with 20 boundaries, before he was the last batsman out after giving a catch to wicketkeeper Kona Bharat off Siraj.

Khawaja sketched a 114-run fifth wicket partnership with Labuschagne, who scored 60 in 105 balls with 11 boundaries.

was the only other batsman to make more than 15 runs.

India A, in reply are 41 for no loss at stumps, trailing Australia A by 202 runs.

Opener and Ravikumar Samarth are batting on 31 and 10, respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)