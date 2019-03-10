Sitanshu Kar gets 6-month extension as govt's chief spokesperson

Sitanshu Ranjan Kar, who was scheduled to retire on March 31, was Sunday given a six-month extension as principal of the (PIB), according to a order.

Kar, a 1983-batch of the (IIS), had taken over as principal of the in May last year.

The of the Cabinet has approved the re-employment of Kar as the PIB's principal for six months, beyond March 31, 2019, the date of his retirement, the order said.

