Sitanshu Kar gets 6-month extension as govt's chief spokesperson

-
ALSO READ
PIB invites entries for 7th National Photography Awards
Responsible media vital for nation building: Minister
Rathore lauds officials for taking govt schemes to masses in innovative ways
Press Council seeks reconstitution of CAPC within one month
FICCI welcomes sharing of AIR news feed by Prasar Bharati to private FM radio channels
-
Sitanshu Ranjan Kar, who was scheduled to retire on March 31, was Sunday given a six-month extension as principal director general of the Press Information Bureau (PIB), according to a Personnel Ministry order.
Kar, a 1983-batch officer of the Indian Information Service (IIS), had taken over as principal director general of the PIB in May last year.
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the re-employment of Kar as the PIB's principal director general for six months, beyond March 31, 2019, the date of his retirement, the order said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU