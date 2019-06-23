Site, design of 100-bed PICU in Muzaffarpur finalised: Vardhan

Sunday said the site and design of a 100-bed (PICU) in Bihar's district have been finalised.

He reviewed the status of cases of (AES) and (JE) in the state with ministry officials.

"The central and state teams have finalised the site and design of 100-bed at Muzaffarpur, which will be supported under a centrally sponsored scheme," Vardhan said.

He said that there has been one death due to the and one new admission on Saturday.

There are 84 patients in SKMCH, of which four are in a critical condition and under constant watch, the said.

Vardhan said that the multi-disciplinary central team has been camping at for over a week now.

"With the support of state and district administration, efforts of social and behaviourial change at community level and early identification and management at primary have been strengthened," he said.

The said clinical management of AES is also being supported by the central team and patients are receiving round-the-clock clinical, diagnostic and drug support.

(NHM) Manoj Jhalani, senior officers and experts visited Muzaffarpur, including the SKMCH, and took stock of the situation.

