Sitharaman inaugurates TN Defence Industrial Corridor

Taking a step forward to boost indigenous production, inaugurated the Defence Industrial Corridor on Sunday.

"The response from the local industry to this defence corridor has been amazing. They even wanted to extend this corridor up to Palakkad but we had to tell them that it would currently consist of these five nodes (cities) only," Sitharaman said.

The Defence Industrial Corridor also called the Defence Production Quad as the nodal cities form a quadrilateral includes Chennai, Hosur, Salem, and as nodes.

The idea behind setting up defence industrial corridors is to ensure connectivity among various defence industrial units.

Aforementioned five nodal cities have existing defence ecosystem in the form of OFBs (Ordnance Factory Boards), vendors working with Defence PSUs, and other allied industries.

Arun Jaitley, in his Budget speech on February 2 last year, had announced that two defence industrial production corridors will be set up in the country to promote domestic defence industry.

The government has envisaged building corridors in and Tamil Nadu.

On August 11 last year, Defence Industrial Corridor was launched at Aligarh with an announcement of investment of Rs 3,732 crore in defence production.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)