Six dead as boat capsizes in Karnataka

Six people drowned and others were missing as a boat carrying about 28 pilgrims capsized when it was returning from in the Arabian sea to the beach, police said Monday.

According to police, there was an annual fair at the Kurumagada island, where the (dedicated to Lord Vishnu's incarnation Narsimha) is located.

"Nearly 1,000 people had gone there to take part in the fair. While returning to the beach, the boat carrying 28 passengers capsized," police said.

Six bodies had been recovered and rescue operation was underway, they added.

