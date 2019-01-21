Man shot dead by three unidentified men in northwest Delhi's Shalimar Bagh

A 22-year-old man was shot dead allegedly by three unidentified persons in northwest Delhi's Bagh area, police said Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Mohit, they said.

The incident occurred at around 6.45 pm on Sunday inside a jhuggi cluster in Haiderpur area of Bagh where lived with his family, police said.

The victim sustained gunshot injuries after three unidentified men allegedly opened fire at him. The accused fled the spot after the incident, a senior police said.

was immediately rushed to a private hospital where he was declared brought dead by the doctors on duty, he said.

Officials at the Bagh police station were informed about the incident following which they rushed to the spot, he added.

He said a case has been registered and an investigation taken up.

The body will be handed over to his family after post-mortem, the added.

No CCTV cameras were installed in the area to find clues about the exact sequence of event or identify the accused persons, he said.

Police said they are probing all angles including that of personal enmity. However, the motive behind the killing will be clear after the accused are nabbed. Further investigation is underway.

