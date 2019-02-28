Social media cos need to ensure platforms not misused to weaken country's morale: Prasad

After directing to pull down objectionable video links of IAF Abhinandan Varthaman, the government Thursday sent out a stern warning to firms not to allow their platforms to be abused for "weakening the morale of the country".

"The Indian democracy celebrates freedom of expression and ideas but in the light of the current situation, we expect (companies) to ensure that their platforms are not allowed to be abused by putting such videos that are designed to weaken the morale of the country," IT and said after the Cabinet briefing.

He added that the government expects platforms to act more responsibly and address such issues with urgency.

Prasad said following a directive from the Home Ministry, the had sent a notice to Google-owned to remove 11 links of "humiliating videos" pertaining to Wing

These videos were removed following the directive, he added.

"I appeal to that while the government is in favour of freedom of expression, their platforms should not be allowed to be misused," he asserted.

Varthaman's was shot and he was captured by during an air combat on Wednesday. Earlier Thursday, announced that Varthaman would be released on Friday as a "peace gesture".

When contacted, a (which runs YouTube) said the company complies with "valid legal requests from authorities wherever possible, consistent with our longstanding policy and act quickly to remove such material".

"Data on government requests to remove content from services is regularly updated in our transparency report," the added.

Videos of the captured were being released on the internet and netizens shared these videos across like Twitter, WhatsApp and

Hashtags like #BringbackAbhinandan, #SayNoToWar, #MiG21, # and #PakFakeClaim were trending as netizens from both the sides of border turned to social media to express their views.

