South Asian Players to Enter PUBG LITE's Battlegrounds on July 4

/ -- PUBG Corporation is pleased to announce that PUBG LITE will be expanding its Beta Test service to South Asia on July 4. The game will be available in Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. An additional Hindi language option will also be made available.

PUBG LITE, a low specification adaptation of PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS, began in the Southeast Asian market five months ago. Since then, the product has expanded to 15 additional regions and is looking to open to more regions. "We are very pleased to be able to introduce PUBG LITE to users all over the world. We have a lot of passionate PUBG players in South Asia, so it represents an important area of focus for us," said Brady Choi, VP and Head of PUBG LITE at PUBG Corporation. "As we continue to expand into new territories, we will do our best to provide a stable and fun service by communicating closely with our players."



Users may participate in the pre-registration event to receive a variety of in-game skins while waiting for the launch of the service. These include the Tiger M416, Parachute (Cheetah), Scarf (Black), Glasses (Punk), Bloody Combat Pants, PUBG Scarf (Gold), Striped Long-Sleeved Shirt (Yellow-Black), and Sports Top (Red). For more information on PUBG LITE and to participate in the pre-registration event, please visit: https://lite.pubg.com/.

About PUBG Corporation PUBG Corporation, a member of the KRAFTON game union (former Bluehole Inc.), began as Bluehole Ginno Games, Inc. in 2009 and later renamed to PUBG Corporation in 2017. PUBG Corporation is the publisher and developer of the 2017 blockbuster battle royale video game, PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS (PUBG), on multiple platforms. Since its release, PUBG has received worldwide acclaim, achieving seven Guinness World Records and winning multiple game awards worldwide.

Headquartered in Korea, PUBG Corporation has multiple operational offices globally across North America, Europe, Japan and China. With the goal of developing PUBG as a global franchise, the company is currently undertaking several projects in esports, product licensing, and more. For more information about PUBG, please visit https://www.pubg.com/.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)