Speedy conclusion of Indo-Russia diploma recognition pact will be helpful: Moscow Aviation Institute

It will be very conducive if and can speedily conclude the agreement on mutual recognition of diplomas and degrees, said Mikhail Pogosyan, rector, (MAI), on Monday.

"I believe it will also be very conducive to have a speedy conclusion of this agreement of recognition of diplomas," he told reporters here at the

Many Indian students, especially those who go to to study medicine, are affected by the absence of this mutual recognition agreement. and have been discussing the proposed agreement regarding mutual acceptance of degrees and diplomas for years.

"At present, everybody knows that the institute (MAI) is a renowned and world-class university and so are its graduates, although there is no formal document covering the recognition process, but still it has a world-renowned name. And signing of the respective document is very important and it will be beneficial for all spheres of education," said Pogosyan.

Earlier this month, Yelena Afanasyeva, who headed a delegation of Russian senators to promote cooperation between the two countries through Parliamentary Friendship Group, told that and Russia are discussing "point-by-point" provisions of proposed agreement regarding mutual recognition of degrees and diplomas.

Talking about the new cooperation between the two countries, Pogosyan, also a former of and United Aircraft Corporation, said Monday, "We are shaping new kind of cooperation between Russia and India...between the universities, between the industries, and we are looking at creating small enterprises working in across the sectors. And, at present, there are more than 30 Indian students at the "



The institute has a total 1,200 foreign students currently.

"Our existing cooperation is a great basis for enhancing and moving forward to reach new heights in various areas, including digital transformation that requires qualified personnel and it is important to ensure integration of research and development with industry players," he said.

"It is a complicated and multi-faceted task, which requires many participants to involve, to engage, and to work together. If we manage to create a new environment...then we would be able to create new technologies and new solutions," he added.

