State, Centre health schemes helping 90 pc people: Maha CM

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Sunday said 90 per cent of people in Maharashtra aregetting the best of health care facilities due to the state's Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya and Centre's Ayushman Bharat schemes.
He was speaking at the 33rd Atal Mega Health Camp held in neighbouring Palghar district on Sunday morning in which almost one lakh people got treated.
Fadnavis said presence of expert doctors, deployment of government machinery and public participation made these camps unique and it was resulting in people getting treatment free of cost.
Food, clothing and shelter were the needs of people earlier, but today, education, health care and employment too were equally important, the Maharashtra CM claimed.
"Around 90 per cent people in Maharashtra get best health care facilities because of schemes like Ayushman Bharat and Mahatma Phule Jan Arogya Yojana," he said.
The CM announced that additional land will be given for the expansion of the district health centre at Palghar.
He said the government was planning to set up a medical college in the district.
