State-of-the-art milk processing unit inaugurated in Bihar

Singh and Deputy Chief Sushil Kumar have jointly inaugurated in district a state-of-the-art milk processing plant, which is set to offer "fair and competitive prices" to farmers.

The new Mother Dairy unit, a first in the state, is spread over 4.5 acres at Math Banwari village in Kotwa block of the district and has the processing capacity of one lakh litres of milk per day.

"Farmers supplying milk to the will get better price in comparison to those who supply their produce elsewhere," Singh said after inaugurating the plant on Saturday.

The Narendra Modi-led government is "committed to work for the development of marginal farmers", he said.

The pace of development projects has been accelerated under the government, the said, adding that free LPG connections and were being provided to the poor across the country by the Centre.

Speaking on the occasion, Bihar's deputy chief minister pointed out that the milk plant, built at an investment of Rs 15 crore, would pave the way for economic prosperity of local farmers.

also said that Bihar's Cooperative Milk Producers' (COMPFED) would set up another five -lakh-litre milk processing unit at Samastipur over the next one year, while a 300-metric-tonne capacity livestock feed unit would be coming up at Bihiya in district.

"The processing and packaging plant would ensure fair price to the rural farmers and boost their income," he added.

Minister Pramod Kumar, Cooperative Minister Rana Randhir, Chairman Dilip Rath, Ltd and a host of MLAs were among those present at the inauguration programme.

