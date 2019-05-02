JUST IN
Parvesh Verma takes metro to connect with voters

IANS  |  New Delhi 

With just 10 days to go for polls in the national capital, BJP candidate from West Delhi, Parvesh Singh Verma, on Thursday travelled in the Metro train as part of his voter outreach programme.

He travelled from Tagore Garden station to Ramesh Nagar station.

During his journey, Verma interacted with the voters in the fully-packed Metro train during the morning office hours and appealed to them to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to have strong government.

Verma also discussed the pro-people schemes of the Narendra Modi-led government and highlighted its diplomatic victory over JeM chief Masood Azhar being declared as a global terrorist by the UN Security Council.

BJP MP from New Delhi, Meenakshi Lekhi, will also take a Metro later in the day from AIIMS station to Patel Nagar station to interact with the voters.

Delhi will vote on May 12.

