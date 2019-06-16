Super 30 founder Anand to speak about his biopic at Cambridge

founder will share his experiences with the making of the movie that revolves round his pioneering initiative in helping students from deprived class crack IIT examination, at the famed later this month.

"It's hilarious moment for me as I had a dream of studying at Cambridge, but could not make it due to poor financial condition of the family," the acclaimed mathematician told on Sunday.

He will speak at the UK- summit organized at from June 24-28, 2019, dwelling on his inspiring two-decade long journey that worked as an inspiration of the film, starring The film is set to be released on July 12.

Kumar's brother Pranav Kumar, who looks after the entire management of Super 30, will accompany him.

Programme organizer Shah Kamranur Rahman said that it was a sheer coincidence that in his young days, Anand, whose innovative programme mentors students from the underprivileged sections of the society for admission in IITs, had a dream to study in the same Cambridge University he would speak at.

"He had also got admission, but the poor financial condition of his family after his father's sudden demise came in the way and his dream was shattered. However, this incident became a source of inspiration for him, which laid the foundation of later on in 2002. So far, hundreds of students from poor families have successfully chased their dream from IIT to change the course of their lives," a Super 30 statement quoted him as saying.

Rahman said that people were really excited to hear at the UK- summit at "It is great that he will have a lot to share, not just about the inspiring tales of his innovative programme, but also about the upcoming film. People will get to know how a simple man from a backward Indian state inspired the Bollywood to make a film on his remarkable endeavour," he added.

Earlier, also has had the opportunity to deliver lecture at famed institutions like MIT, and Stanford in USA, as well as and He has also been featured by media across the globe viz. Time, Newsweek, New York Times, Monocle, Discovery, BBC, Japanese TV, French TV, NHK of

Super 30 has so far helped nearly 540 students from the underprivileged sections of the society successfully chase the IIT dream with unmatched passion. It has ushered in a silent social revolution through mainstreaming of children belonging to the underprivileged sections of the society by empowering them with year-long residential mentoring for admission to IITs.

This year too, 18 of its students have cracked Jee Advance to qualify for admission in different IITs.

Started in 2002, meritorious wards of rickshaw puller, farm labourer, housemaid and other deprived sections of society are provided free fooding lodging and to help them make big in life by clearing admission test for IIT.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)