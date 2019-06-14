Tata Power's arm CGPL raises Rs 1.1K cr via debt securities

Friday said its arm (CGPL) has raised Rs 1,110 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis, for refinancing existing debt, capital expenditure and augmentation of working capital.

The NCDs will carry a coupon rate of 9.15 per cent, payable annually. The obligations of CGPL under the NCDs are guaranteed by the company, said in a BSE filing.

"Coastal Gujarat Power Limited (CGPL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, has successfully issued and allotted guaranteed, unsecured, non-cumulative, redeemable, taxable, listed, rated, nonconvertible debentures for an amount of Rs 1,110 crore on private placement basis issued in three series (of Rs 370 crore each)," it said.

The proceeds of the NCDs will be utilised towards of CGPL, including refinance of existing debt, capital expenditure, augmentation of working capital.

The issue proceeds will not be used for any purpose for which bank is not permitted by the including investments in capital markets, and on-lending, it said.

The NCDs have been issued on a private placement basis through a private placement offer letter cum information memorandum, it added.

CGPL has implemented the 4,000 MW Mundra Ultra Mega Power Project.

