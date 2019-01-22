Tata Steel announces vision to combat growing housing crisis in UK

has announced its revolutionary vision for the UK housing market to meet the needs of the occupants with changing



times by adopting a "cradle-to-grave" approach to design.

A white paper published on Monday in partnership with the recommends a fundamental shift in the way housing development is considered in the UK.

Rather than a series of rungs the consumer must climb, from starter home upwards, and then back down again in later life, buildings would be capable of adaptation of morphing to support a growing family, and then adjusting to accommodate an ageing one. This vision of a home for life can only be achieved by looking at the needs of the occupant and how they change over time.

The report comes as the UK finds itself in a housing crisis.

According to the findings of a recent year-long cross-party housing commission launched following the Grenfell Tower disaster in 2017, England needs 3.1 million new social homes by 2040.

Henrik Adam, of Europe, said: "In construction, housing is seen as a very challenging area. We believe there is an urgent need for a new approach to home owning throughout our lives. The basis of this starts in designing a home where a person can live, work and play throughout their lives.

"Well-designed spaces coupled with tailored systems are the starting point of a cradle-to-grave approach to housing design. As the needs of the occupant change over time, the space can adapt with minimal disruption, thus reducing the need for a person to move and in turn strengthening the building of and continuity of the neighbourhood'.

"At Tata Steel, we regard this not only as a business opportunity, but believe it is our duty to work on and play a beneficial role within the society we operate in. The provision of decent, affordable homes is an expression of that belief.

