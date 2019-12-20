Have no connection with Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri & Sons: TBZ Original

Leading jeweller or TBZ Original on Friday clarified that it is in no way connected with & Sons Retail, which is facing bankruptcy proceedings.

The company, also known as TBZ-The Original, in a filing said it is neither connected nor does have any relation with & Sons Retail Pvt Ltd, which has gone into insolvency proceedings, nor do its promoters or the management hold any shares in the bankrupt jeweller.

TBZ-The Original has actor Sara Ali Khan endorsing its brands, and is promoted by industry veteran Shrikant Zaveri, the filing said.

This clarification came in after the resolution professional of Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri & Sons Retail put up a public notice on December 16 seeking claims from lenders and non-financial creditors.