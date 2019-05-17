Third Indian mountaineer dies in Nepal

An Indian has died in while descending the summit of Mount during an expedition to the world's fifth highest mountain, an said Friday, days after two mountaineers from the country perished in the nation.

died at camp 4 on Thursday night while climbing down from the 8,485-meter summit, Tourism Ministry said.

"Indian died in Mt He died at camp 4 while descending the summit," Acharya told

Two Indian climbers from - Biplab Baidya (48) and Kuntal Karar (46) - died in on Wednesday due to high altitude sickness near the summit of Mount Kanchenjunga, the world's third tallest peak.

Another from is missing from above Camp IV of since Wednesday evening.

is the fifth highest mountain in the world. It is located in the Mahalangur Himalayas 19-kilometer southeast of Mount Everest, on the border between Nepal and Tibet Autonomous Region,

Hundreds of climbers flock each year to Nepal - home to several of the world's highest mountains, to scale peaks during the spring season that begins around March and ends in June.

