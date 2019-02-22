Three held for opening fire in front of Hindu Yuva Vahini leader's house

Three men have been arrested for allegedly opening fire in front of the house of a leader here, police said Friday.

The three came on a scooter and opened fire in front of the house of Thursday night at Senpura in the station area, they said.

The incident created panic among the residents of the colony.

Bhola is said to be close to

Adityanath had visited Bhola's house for a wedding ceremony of a family member two months ago.

Police said the three men, identified as Vishal Verma, and Anil Kumar Jaiswal, all residents of Varanasi, were nabbed on the basis of the CCTV footage and local intelligence inputs.

One pistol along with 25 live cartridges and the scooter was recovered from them, they said.

They have been booked under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 120B (punishment of criminal conspiracy), police said.

