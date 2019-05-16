Three JeM terrorists shot dead in encounter in J-K's Pulwama; a soldier, civilian also killed

Three (JeM) terrorists, a civilian and a soldier were killed Thursday in an encounter in of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Incriminating material including ammunition were recovered from the encounter site, a police said.

"On a credible input, a cordon and was launched this morning by police and security forces at Delipora area in district Pulwama," he said.

He said as the security forces were evacuating civilians from the neighbourhood of the target house, the hiding terrorists fired indiscriminately.

"In the process, one Army Jawan Sepoy Sandeep attained martyrdom and a civilian also lost his life," the said.

In the retaliatory action by security forces, three terrorists were killed in the ensuing encounter and their bodies were retrieved, he said.

"They were identified as Naseer Pandith of Kareemabad Pulwama, of Shopian and from Pakistan," he said.

The said according to the police records, the slain ultras were affiliated with proscribed terror outfit They were wanted by law for their complicity in a series of terror crimes including attack on security establishments and civilian atrocities, he added.

"Naseer Pandith had a long history of terror crime records before joining terrorist organisation and several terror crime cases were registered against him for planning and executing terror attacks in the area after joining proscribed terror outfit JeM," the spokesman said.

Naseer was also involved in the killing of a Shah of Pulwama in 2018 on the eve of Eid, he said, adding the terrorist was also involved in several weapon snatching incidents reported from the area.

He said Khalid, who was operating as commander, was involved in several terror attacks on security establishments and civilian atrocities in the area.

