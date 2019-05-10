Will urge Guv to release Rajiv case convicts: Panneerselvam

Deputy O Friday said the government will continue to urge to release all the seven convicts in the assassination case.

The government was for the release of all the convicts, he said and recalled that as early as in 2014, when late J was the Chief Minister, a decision was taken to release the seven convicts and the Centre was apprised of it.

The has now dismissed a plea against the release of the seven convicts and the could take a decision to release them, he said.

"We will continue to urge Banwarilal Purohit, on behalf of the government, to release the Rajiv case convicts," he told reporters here.

D Jayakumar said the government was confident Purohit would take a good decision at the appropriate time.

He said already pressure was exerted on Raj Bhavan over the matter and added, "we will continue to do that...we cannot however, force the Governor (to take a decision on their release)."



On Thursday, the dismissed a plea against the release of the seven convicts.

A bench, headed by Ranjan Gogoi, said, "All aspects were covered in the earlier constitution bench verdict in the case and therefore nothing survives in the case".

