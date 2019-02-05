TN's power utility detects theft, levies over Rs 10 lakh fine

The State's monolith, Generation and has detected power theft in respect of over a dozen consumers and levied a cumulative fine of over Rs ten lakh.

Following raids by enforcement officials, 12 cases of theft were detected in Cuddalore and nine in Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari distribution circles, an official release here said.

In respect of 12 consumers under Cuddalore circle, a fine of Rs 5.26 lakh was levied and Rs 5.40 lakh fine was imposed for nine users in Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari circle under Madurai division.

"The consumers admitted the offence and chose to compound the case," the release said.

Since they came forward to compound the case, police complaints were not lodged against them.

The cumulative additional fine collected from consumers in Cuddalore, Kanyakumari and Tirunelveli circles was to the tune of Rs 1,17,000 to drop criminal proceedings.

