'Top Gun: Maverick" has similar vibe to first one, but takes story in different direction: Jon Hamm

has revealed that the upcoming sequel of "Top Gun" maintains the of the 1986 original but takes the story in a "different direction".

Hamm, who has joined original stars-- Tom Cruise, and -- in the much-anticipated movie, said audience will surely enjoy the film.

"I can't really tease much about my role. Doing this film has been a very strange experience, but it's been a wonderful experience as well.

"It will have a very similar to the first one. For people who loved the first movie it's going to be very interesting to watch. It very much takes the story in a different direction. But I think for the new fans it's gonna be something very cool, too," told

The 48-year-old also shared that "Top Gun: Maverick" is being shot in "mind-blowing" 6K definition, which will leave the audience stunned.

"The aerial footage is mind-blowing. And it's mostly practical - there's not a lot of (computer generated). Those goes are really up in planes and getting thrown around in multiple Gs. So it's very exciting to watch.

"They showed me 15 minutes of footage and I left the trailer with my chin on the ground. I was saying, 'Oh my God, this is so cool. It will be out of this world'," he said.

The sequel is set 34 years after the original hit the screens and will focus on modern drone warfare and explore the end of the dogfighting era.

is directing the film and had revealed that the plot will focus on Maverick's service in the modern military.

The film also features Jake Picking, Raymond Lee, Jean Louisa Kelly, Lyliana Wray, Greg Tarzan, Jennifer Connelly, Monica Barbaro, and

and have recently boarded the film.

