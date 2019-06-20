Tribals again oppose Nalco's bauxite mining plan on Serubandha

The tribal people of district unanimously opposed the plan of Navaratna PSU at again on Thursday, saying it will affect the economy of around 5,000 people.

The tribals' opposition came to the fore at the second Gram Sabha (village meeting) held at the panchayat office of in the district to register their opinion for the proposed bauxite

"The economy of over 5,000 people of four panchayats depends on They eke out a living by collecting minor forest produces. They use the streams of the hill for agricultural activities. Once starts, the streams will go dry and their economy will collapse," said Bhagaban Golari, who was present at the meeting.

Golari is also the of Serubandha Surakhya Samiti, which is spearheading the

"The villagers' opinion was not to allow bauxite mining at Serubandha and I supported it. We don't want mining activities in our area. It will create more problems than benefits for the local people," said former MLA Ramchandra Kadam, who attended the gram sabha.

Attending the meeting, and former said should publish a white paper on the development work it will undertake in the area, and people should decide about allowing mining in the next gram sabha.

Thursday's gram sabha was second of the four gram sabhas being organised by the district administration to seek the opinion of the villagers on the proposed mining at under block.

The people opposed the mining plant in the first gram sabha at Maliput on Wednesday. Two more such gram sabhas will be held at Nuagaon and Kotia panchayats on June 21 and 22 respectively.

"The villagers expressed opposition to mining at the gram sabha. Detailed proceedings of it will be sent to the government," said Dibakar Purohit, panchayat executive officer, Pottangi.

The is planning mining operations at Serubandha hill which has an estimated reserve of 69.03 million tons of bauxite.

Serubandha hill is approximately 30 km south east of at and 50 km south-east of the company's operational mine at at Panchpatmali in district.

With a reserve of 310 million tons, Panchpatmali mines is considered the world's largest single site bauxite deposit.

