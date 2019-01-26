'Tricolour falls off post during R-Day function in JK's Rajouri, inquiry ordered'

In an embarrassment to Rajauri administration, the tricolour fell off the post while being hoisted by the district during the main function Saturday, prompting authorities to order a probe into the episode, officials said.

The fell on the ground as soon as Rajouri District pulled the string to unfurl it, they said.

The officials said the policemen reacted promptly and attached the to the post.

Taking serious note of the incident, the district set up a two-member panel to probe into the embarrassing episode, the officials said.

and of Police have been directed to inquire into the matter and submit their report within a week, the officials said.

