Union minister launches activities for water conservation in Jodhpur

on Saturday kicked off the 'Shramdaan'--activities involving measures to conserve water-- in Rajasthan's Jodhpur, a statement said.

The also launched the Swachh Bharat Summer Internship (SBSI)-2019 in the state.

To promote water conservation across the country ahead of the monsoon season, Prime had written to village sarpanches, urging them to undertake rainwater harvesting and water conservation activities.

Gram sabhas were convened across the country on Saturday and the prime minister's letter was read out publicly to villagers.

The sitting of the gram sabhas was followed by the Shramdaan.

Activities included building and cleaning of small ponds for storing rainwater, tree plantation drives, constructing, installing storage tanks for rainwater harvesting and afforestation.

The Ministry of Jal Shakti, in association with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, and the (NCC) had launched the Swachh Bharat Summer Internship-2019, a 50-hour swachhata commitment by the youth, from June 10 to 31.

The initiative will give an opportunity to the youth from the National Service Scheme (NSS), Nehru Yuva (NYKS) and the NCC to develop their skills and orientation for sanitation-related work and become a part of the

The internship has been taken up for the second consecutive year as part of the

The minister urged youngsters to focus their through this internship on solid and village cleanliness to make the country cleaner and greener.

