US lashed out at for unfair tariffs on "great" American wine.

Trump, who famously does not drink alcohol, said he would work to open the European market, again accusing of creating unfair trade barriers to US wine exports.

" charges us a lot for the wine and yet we charge them very little for French wine," said on CNBC.

US producers complain that French wines get to American shelves "for nothing," he said, adding "it's not fair and we'll do something about it." "We have great wine, too."



and are preparing to begin negotiations on a trade deal to resolve a battle began last year by putting tariffs on and aluminum. But EU officials have said repeatedly they will not discuss agriculture.

In a outburst late last year, Trump likewise complained about wine trade. import duties on wine are higher than US tariffs on European wines, including those from France, but EU consumers buy less of the American product. France is a but as part of the 28-member block does not set its own trade policy or tariffs.

Depending on the type and alcohol content, imported wine faces US duties of 5.3 cents to 12.7 cents a bottle, according to the Sparkling wines are taxed a higher rate of about 14.9 cents a bottle.

But US wines shipped to the EU face duties of 11 to 29 cents a bottle, according to the Wine Institute, a trade body promoting American exports.

Still, between 2007 and 2018, French customs figures show, US exports to France tripled and was by far the largest export destination for American wines.

In 2018, French exports of wine and spirits to the grew 4.6 per cent to USD 3.6 billion (3.2 billion euros), according to industry data, making the the most valuable market for French exports.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)