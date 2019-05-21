Procured high-power bikes, SUVs for effective policing: Delhi Police to HC

The told the High Court on Tuesday that on its directions, it had procured several high-powered motorcycles like Enfield and four-wheelers like S5 for efficient and effective policing.

Apart from that, as part of its emergency response support system, the Control Room (PCR) vehicles would also have on-board fingerprint scanners, the court was told.

The introduction of these technological enhancements in the force was indicated in a status report filed before Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva, pursuant to the court's direction to procure higher engine capacity vehicles with appropriate customisation to make policing "more efficient and effective".

With regard to procurement of high-performance vehicles, the report filed through government's (criminal) and Chaitanya Gosain said the police had procured 31 S5 120- SUVs and five Enfield 500 motorcycles.

Besides, it was in the process of procuring 16 more cars, 12 Enfield Interceptor 650 CC and seven more Enfield 500 motorcycles.

The other initiatives taken by the include initiating steps for procurement of an " book" which can scan fingerprints and compare those with the criminal database, setting up of a "state-of-the-art" forensic laboratory at Dwarka here to handle cyber crime cases and establishment of a mobile cyber forensic laboratory, the report said.

The mobile laboratory has for data extraction and analysis from the scene of crime, the report said and added that procurement of two cyber forensic vans was under process.

There is also a proposal for replacing the existing radio system with an advanced version and the tender for the same would be commissioned in 2020, it said.

The court, in its February 5 order, had also suggested installing electronic sensors in the licensed firearms to monitor the location and usage of such weapons.

In response to this, the said it had sent a letter in this regard to the seeking its comments which were awaited.

The February 5 order of the court had come in an anticipatory bail application moved by a man facing a case of illegal possession of firearms.

During the hearing of the case in July last year, the court had observed that in such cases, whenever any weapon was recovered, no fingerprint was taken from the firearm or the bullets found in it or from the crime scene and the accused always took the defence that they had no connection with the weapon.

The police had said there was no specific procedure in place to direct investigating officers or other policemen to take fingerprints from weapons or bullets recovered from crime scenes or the accused.

Taking note of the submission, the court had on July 11 last year asked the police what steps could be taken for further enhancing its technical capabilities by providing IT equipment and up to the beat officers level.

