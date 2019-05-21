Maid, husband held for stealing valuables from Defence Colony house

Police arrested a Nepalese couple on charges of committing theft at a house in south Delhi's posh Defence Colony area where one of them was employed as a maid, officials said Tuesday.

The couple have been identified as (36) and Kishan Joshi (45), natives of district in Nepal, they said.

of Police (South) said, "Shanti, the maid, was employed in the house and only 15 days later she was found missing along with the safe kept in house".

A case was registered on April 10 and investigation was initiated.

The safe was carrying cash, jewellery and valuables. The only clue was the mobile phone used by the which was found inactive soon after the incident. Not even one photograph of accused was available, he said.

After and monitoring, the accused was tracked moving towards Nepal, police said.

Further after a month, the close contacts of accused were tracked in

The team zeroed down the location and then door-to-door survey was conducted.

On ground survey, the was found working in a house.

She was identified on the basis of a photograph available on CAF. She was apprehended with her husband and the stolen diamond ring, wrist watch and other articles were recovered, police added.

