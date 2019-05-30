Two held for allegedly molesting minor girl

The police has arrested two persons for allegedly molesting a minor girl after inviting her to a birthday party, a said on Thursday.

Aman and Ashutosh, both 26, were arrested from area, where they were hiding, on Wednesday night under the POCSO Act, police PRO Subhash said.

During interrogation, Aman disclosed that he is unmarried and runs a cab.

He said he befriended the 17-year-old girl a few months ago and had on Tuesday invited her to his birthday party, added.

"When the girl reached the said place, he came along with Ashutosh to receive her. As soon as the victim boarded the car, they started molesting her. They threatened her with dire consequences if she disclosed the matter with the police," he added.

The victim later narrated her ordeal to her mother and filed a complaint against the two persons, the added.

