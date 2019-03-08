Two held with 40 kg cannabis in Noida

Two suspected drug traffickers were arrested here on Friday after 40 kg of was allegedly recovered from them, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, the duo was held by personnel from Sector 24 police station, but their two associates managed to escape from the spot, an said.

"The accused have been identified as Vipin Yadav, a native of Bihar, and Sugreev Kumar Saha, who hails from They were staying here in Sector 11 in a rented accommodation, Circle Officer, 2nd, Piyush said.

Forty kilogramme of was recovered from them, he added.

A case has been registered against the duo under the Narcotic and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, while searches are underway to nab their associates, Singh said.

