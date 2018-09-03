Two members of arms-smuggling racket held in Manipur

Two members of an arms-smuggling racket have been arrested at Manipur's Churachandpur district during a search operation, a police officer said.
The two accused, who were arrested Saturday, confessed to have brought arms from Behiang village at the India-Myanmar border to Churachandpur town via Singngat, the sub-divisional headquarters of the district, he said.
Based on their statements, police raided a storage vault at Sumchinvum village in Churachandpur and seized two rifles and several magazines, the officer said, adding that more details in the case would be available after further investigation.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
