JSW Group's paints enter K'taka with 'any colour-one price'

Promising 'any colour-one price'offer, the USD 14-billion Group Tuesday announced thelaunch of its paints business in

The launch marks the company's objective to provide comprehensive offering for consumer homes through steel, cement, furniture and now paints.

Speaking to reporters here, the joint managing director and chief executive officer of Paints A S Sundaresan said the company's simple, swift and sure way would help consumers make an informed and confident choice.

"Any colour-one price assures consumers great value, ushers in price transparency and makes them free to choose colours confidently for their homes," he added.

Elaborating further, Sundaresan claimed they were bringing in pricing transparency because they would not chargeextra for adding colourant to the as other competitors in the industry do.

The company has invested Rs 600 crore in this new venture after a detailed study.

It has set up its manufacturing units atWasand in and in Ballari in Karnataka, the said.

The Paints is focusing on south and west inthe initial phase and laters intend to spread across the country, Sundaresan said, adding that the companyhas set a target to spread its business in south andwest India by the end of the monsoon.

The said the product is, at present, available in Bengaluru and Hubballi and would soon be making its presence felt in other parts of the state.

In Bengaluru, about 150 retailers have it in their stores.

Speaking about the paint, Sundaresan said JSW Paints is a water-based as the company took a conscious decision notto make solvent-based coating.

Explaining about it, he said the has low volatile organic substances, which makes thepaint meet global standards.

The product is available in 1,808 colours after the shades were researched for two years.

It would come in cubical boxes making it easy to dip rollers in it.

