UAE echoes Saudi call for resumed Sudan talks

The United Arab Emirates, which has been a key supporter of Sudan's ruling generals, called Thursday for resumed talks on its political future following a deadly crackdown on protesters.

The military council, which ousted longtime on April 11, had offered on Wednesday to reopen negotiations.

But the offer was rejected by protest leaders who demanded justice for the 108 people doctors say have been killed since Monday in the crackdown by the feared paramilitaries of the Rapid Support Forces.

"The UAE hopes that wisdom, reason and constructive dialogue will prevail between all Sudanese parties, in a way that guarantees security and stability," the foreign ministry said in a statement carried by the official agency.

"The UAE emphasises the importance of resuming talks among various Sudanese forces to realise the aspirations of the brotherly people of Sudan," it added.

The Emirati statement echoed a call for resumed negotiations issued by its ally on Wednesday.

While African and Western governments have been strongly supportive of the protesters, and its allies, which are deeply hostile to popular movements in the region, have provided the military council with desperately needed aid.

Last month, the UAE deposited $250 million in Sudan's central bank, part of a promised $3 billion credit line and have pledged to shore up the plummeting Sudanese pound and of basic goods.

