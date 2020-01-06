JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

Iran crisis: Should Trump's military powers be curbed? US lawmakers to vote
Business Standard

UAE launches multi-entry tourist visas valid for 5 years for all countries

"The new tourist visa will be valid for 5 years and can be used for multiple entries and is open for all nationalities," the Dubai Media Office wrote

AFP | PTI  |  Dubai 

Tour operators worried as e-visa becomes expensive with 60% hike

The United Arab Emirates on Monday introduced a multiple-entry visa scheme valid for five years for all nationalities, with the aim of turning the Gulf state into a tourism hub.

"#UAE Cabinet chaired by @HHShkMohd, approves new amendment for tourist visas in #UAE," the government of Dubai Media Office tweeted, referring to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the UAE prime minister and ruler of Dubai.

"The new tourist visa will be valid for 5 years and can be used for multiple entries and is open for all nationalities," the Dubai Media Office wrote.

Sheikh Maktoum said on Twitter that the UAE currently attracts 21 million tourists a year.

Travellers from Africa, some South American countries, Arab states outside the Gulf, and European states from outside the European Union and former Soviet Union previously needed visas.

In October, Dubai is to host Expo 2020, a big-budget global trade fair.
First Published: Mon, January 06 2020. 22:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU