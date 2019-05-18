JUST IN
You are here: Home » Elections » Lok Sabha Elections 2019 » News

Nine Bengal LS seats to go to polls tomorrow: Top contestants in fray
Business Standard

Lok Sabha elections: Sunny Deol gets EC notice for violating poll code

Sunny Deol is pitted against Congress' Sunil Jakhar in the Gurdaspur parliamentary constituency

Press Trust of India  |  Chandigarh 

BJP candidate from Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat Sunny Deol greets his supporters during an election roadshow ahead of the last phase of Lok Sabha polls, at Dinanagar in Gurdaspur district, Wednesday
File photo: BJP candidate from Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat Sunny Deol greets his supporters during an election roadshow ahead of the last phase of Lok Sabha polls, at Dinanagar in Gurdaspur district | Photo: PTI

The Election Commission has issued a notice to BJP candidate Sunny Deol for violating the model code of conduct.

Poll officials took serious note of a public meeting held by Deol in Pathankot on Friday night after the silence period came into force.

They also found that a loud speaker was used in the public meeting in which around 200 people were present.

In the notice, it was pointed out that by holding a public meeting during the silence period, Deol has violated the model code of conduct.

Election campaigning is completely banned 48 hours before the polling process starts. Polling in all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held Sunday.

Deol is pitted against Congress' Sunil Jakhar in the Gurdaspur parliamentary constituency.
First Published: Sat, May 18 2019. 11:06 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements