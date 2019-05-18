Lok Sabha elections: Sunny Deol gets EC notice for violating poll code

-
The Election Commission has issued a notice to BJP candidate Sunny Deol for violating the model code of conduct.
Poll officials took serious note of a public meeting held by Deol in Pathankot on Friday night after the silence period came into force.
They also found that a loud speaker was used in the public meeting in which around 200 people were present.
In the notice, it was pointed out that by holding a public meeting during the silence period, Deol has violated the model code of conduct.
Election campaigning is completely banned 48 hours before the polling process starts. Polling in all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held Sunday.
Deol is pitted against Congress' Sunil Jakhar in the Gurdaspur parliamentary constituency.
