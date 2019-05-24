UP: Two arrested after 'prohibited meat' found from house

Two men were Friday arrested in Greater after 30 kg of "prohibited meat" was allegedly found in their houses along with firearms, police said.

The accused have been identified as Zahid and Yaqoob, both residents of Noorpur village, under station limits, the officials said.

"The police got information about some prohibited being stocked up in a house in the village. On checking, 20 kg suspected was recovered from a fridge in Zahid's house. Four big and small knives, an axe, a weighing machine, and a rifle along with some ammunition were also seized from the house," a police said.

"On further inquiry, the police searched his neighbour Yaqoob's house also. Ten kg of prohibited was seized from his house also besides a rifle and some ammunition," the said.

The police said that the samples of the "prohibited meat" had been sent for forensic tests and they could confirm what it is only after report from the testing lab.

A case has been registered against the two at the station under Indian Penal Code section 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle) and the Arms Act, the police said.

They have also been booked under the Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, the police added.

No other details were available immediately.

