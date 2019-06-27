Uproar in Assembly over minister's clarification on land deals

The Legislative Assembly Thursday witnessed uproarious scenes over Revenue Patil's clarification in the House over the charges of irregularities in land deals, levelled against him by

Due to the commotion, the House was adjourned twice.

Jayant Patil, who is NCP's unit chief, had Wednesday accused the of irregularities in deals of two plots in district. In a press conference, he had alleged that the state exchequer incurred a loss of Rs 42 crore in one of the deals.

Before talking to reporters, he had also made these allegations in the Legislative Assembly during a debate. However, his remarks were later expunged from the Assembly records.

On Thursday, Patil, gave a clarification in the House after the Question Hour, in which he denied any wrongdoings in the two land deals.

However, NCP leaders objected to the minister's clarification on the ground the Jayant Patil's remarks on the issue had been expunged from the proceedings Wednesday.

said the had responded to his allegations by addressing a press conference and there was no need for the clarification when the allegations were expunged from

His party colleague demanded that Patil's speech be made part of the proceedings or he be allowed to speak on the minister's clarification.

Thereafter, and came to Patil's defence.

Tawde said the NCP leader's speech was expunged since it contained allegations made without giving prior notice.

Mungantiwar said the minister has the right to give his clarification to the allegations made outside the House.

Amid uproarious scenes, adjourned the House twice- first for 15 minutes and later for 20 minutes.

In his clarification, Chandrakant said the 17 hectares of land at Haveli taluka in district was privately-owned and not "devasthan" land coming under Inam III category and hence the levy of premium was not necessary.

He admitted that had asked for payment of premium for the transfer of land to Radhaswami Satsang in 2008. An appeal was made to the district collector that the plot did not belong to the Inam III category and no premium payment was necessary.

Both- the and the commissioner- rejected the contention of Radhaswami Satsang that the plot did not fall under Inam III category, Patil said.

Thereafter, the government was approached, in which it was clear that the land did not come under Inam III as it was not registered in the "alienation book", he said.

Similarly, in the Balewadi land, Shivpriya Realtors complained about the land measurement and hence the job was transferred to another of land records, the minister said.

